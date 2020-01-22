Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for approximately 2.9% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $88,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Metlife by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 150,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

