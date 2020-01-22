Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,562,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.