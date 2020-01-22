Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRCH stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 554.50 ($7.29). 122,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.88. Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $619.53 million and a PE ratio of -22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.54.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

