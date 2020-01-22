Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MRCH stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 554.50 ($7.29). 122,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.88. Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $619.53 million and a PE ratio of -22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.54.
Merchants Trust Company Profile
