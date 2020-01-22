Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,000. Alphabet makes up 16.1% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,377.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,259.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

