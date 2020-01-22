Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Invests $3.66 Million in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Davita makes up about 2.9% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Davita by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $2,817,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $11,538,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Davita by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

