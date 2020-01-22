Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $661.72.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $658.46 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $322.82 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.