Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 26.9% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $572,752.00 and approximately $5,334.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.01257001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.