Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 784,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $86,858,000 after buying an additional 297,331 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 154,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. 33,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.