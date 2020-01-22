Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

