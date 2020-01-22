Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.13 ($2.22) and last traded at A$3.21 ($2.28), 11,892,445 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.29 ($2.33).

The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.24 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.37.

In related news, insider Craig Drummond 867,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th.

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

