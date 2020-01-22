McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

