Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 56,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.27.

MCD stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $212.38. 1,136,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

