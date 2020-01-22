Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.