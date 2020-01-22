Matrix Trust Co Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 10.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.82% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $49,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $5,664,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $799,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

