Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $170.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,401 shares of company stock worth $10,111,969. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after buying an additional 689,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after buying an additional 83,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $173.68. 921,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.66. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.89 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.