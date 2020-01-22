Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,237,000 after buying an additional 67,326 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.