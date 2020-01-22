Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 7,469,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

