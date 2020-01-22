Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

