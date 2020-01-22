Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,701 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $106,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 6,144,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

