Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 326,938 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 326,938 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Oracle worth $229,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Oracle by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after buying an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,702,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 264,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.