Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 105,127 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,127 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $71,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,737. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.