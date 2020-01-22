Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 1,033,599 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033,599 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $133,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 3,981,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,507. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

