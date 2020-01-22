Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,096 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $76,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,385. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

