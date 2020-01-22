Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MarketAxess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,643. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.00 and its 200-day moving average is $364.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

