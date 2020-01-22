Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Franco Nevada worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.