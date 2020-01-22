Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $43.54 Million Stock Position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,861 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $43,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE KT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. KT Corp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

