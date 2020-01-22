Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,819 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,427,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,152,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 2,139,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,893. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.