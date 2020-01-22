Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 367,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,547,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 261,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

