Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MFNC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 410,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

