M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.33 ($1.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

