Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 173,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,170. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

