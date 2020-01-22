Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,158 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $130,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. 2,062,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,858. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
