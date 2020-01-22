Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,107 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. 41,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,070. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

