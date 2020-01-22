Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,712 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $269,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 59.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 282.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.08. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $207.69 and a one year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

