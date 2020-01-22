Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,079 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 76,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

