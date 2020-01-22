Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 513,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,256. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.