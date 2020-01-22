Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.56% of Cabot worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

CBT stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,403. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.