Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

COP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. 2,364,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,476. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

