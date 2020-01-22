Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $559.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 7.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,905. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $196.60 and a one year high of $325.66. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,554 shares of company stock worth $54,783,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

