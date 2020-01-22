Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $45.57 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.94. 91,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,549. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

