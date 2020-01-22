LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.78

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 34430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

