Longtable Group (ASX:LON) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Longtable Group Ltd (ASX:LON) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 33,103 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17.

Longtable Group Company Profile (ASX:LON)

Longtable Group Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek brand. The company was formerly known as Primary Opinion Limited and changed its name to Longtable Group Limited in November 2017.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Longtable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longtable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.