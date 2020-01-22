Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,033. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $427.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.