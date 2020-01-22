LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

