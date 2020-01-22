LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
