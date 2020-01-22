Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

News headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 225,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,683. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

