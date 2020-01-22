LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 383,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,046. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.