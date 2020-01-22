Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.85). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7,491.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

