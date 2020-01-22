Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King increased their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.67.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

