Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 494,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 491,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $372.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 34.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

