LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiqTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LIQT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 10,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,431. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

In other LiqTech International news, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,075 shares in the company, valued at $876,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

